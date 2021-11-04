Isle of Man secures inclusion in landmark climate agreement

A landmark agreement, which underpins the United Nation’s crucial COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, will be extended to the Isle of Man after successful talks with the UK.

The Paris Agreement united almost all the world's nations – for the first time - in a single commitment to combat climate change, when nearly 200 countries signed up in 2015.

Members agreed to "pursue efforts" to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C, and limit greenhouse gas emissions from human activity to the same levels that trees, soil and oceans can absorb naturally - known as net zero.

The approval of the Isle of Man’s request, and those from the other Crown Dependencies, was announced by Greg Hands MP, the UK Minister of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), at COP26 on Thursday.