Mayfield sheltered housing complex opens



By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter

An increase in gas prices could see more people applying for sheltered housing.

Today the Ramsey and Northern District Housing Committee cut the ribbon of its new sheltered housing complex, Mayfield, on May Hill in Ramsey.

The facility, built on land previously owned by Ramsey Town Commissioners, replaces Cooil Ny Marrey which is now earmarked for redevelopment.

The £5.8 million complex provides 27 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom apartments and is designed to maximise energy efficiency with features such as low-energy lighting, heat recovery extractor fans and underfloor heating.

Jackie Faragher, the Northern Housing Member for Andreas Commissioners, says Cooil Ny Marrey was getting tired, and it was definitely time for an upgrade:

