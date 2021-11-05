Fire crews tackle fire at Energy from Waste plant

Fri, 05 Nov 2021
Two crews from Douglas fire station were called to tackle a fire in the waste pit at the Energy from Waste plant on Richmond Hill earlier.
The blaze a generated a large amount of smoke.
Crews expect to remain on site for up to two hours to ensure the fire is fully extinguished, and further checks will be made to confirm no re-ignition through this evening.
Access to the Energy from Waste plant is currently suspended and the plant expects to be open to accept waste on Monday morning.
