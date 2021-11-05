Walk-in clinic for COVID vaccine in Douglas tomorrow

A walk-in clinic offering the COVID vaccine will be available tomorrow (Saturday) in an attempt to offer more of the eligible population increased protection against the virus.

The clinic, held at Chester Street vaccine hub in Douglas between 12pm and 2pm, will be offered to:

Those aged 50 and over whose booster is due before 6 November (please bring evidence of your second dose being on or before 9 May)

Those aged 12 and over for their first dose

Those aged 18 and over for their second dose (please bring evidence of your first dose being 12 weeks ago)

This clinic is for those who are yet to be offered an appointment to receive a vaccine or who may have cancelled an initial appointment. Individuals who are already scheduled with an appointment in the coming weeks to receive a vaccine are asked not to attend this clinic.

There will be a limited amount of vaccine available so will be on a first come first served basis.

Young people under the age of 16 who attend should bring a parent or guardian with them to provide consent before receiving the vaccine.