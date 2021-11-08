Bespoke booster clinics for adults with a learning disability

A series of bespoke booster vaccination hubs will operate over two weekends in November for adults over the age of 18 who have a learning disability.

The hub will be located at the Greenfield Park/Tall Trees complex on the Noble's Hospital site between 9.30am and 3pm on:

• Saturday 13 Nov 2021

• Sunday 14 Nov 2021

• Saturday 20 Nov 2021

• Sunday 21 Nov 2021

Appointments for this clinic cannot be booked through 111 – they should be made directly with the Learning Disability Service. The team can be contacted on 698326 or 685102 between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

𝗜𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝟭𝟯 𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟰 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 - 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝘂𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟵 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿.

Booster COVID-19 vaccinations are offered from six months after the second dose to increase immunity from coronavirus.