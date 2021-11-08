Latest News Headlines
Officers to be recognised at Chief Constable awards

Mon, 08 Nov 2021


The annual Chief Constable’s Awards Ceremony will be held on Island today.

It will see local officers, special constables and support staff honoured for their long service, achievements and outstanding performances.

Chief Constable Gary Roberts praised his officers for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his annual report.

 

