Fire crews tackle garage fire
Mon, 08 Nov 2021
Firefighters tackled a garage fire in Foxdale yesterday.
Crews from Peel and Castletown were called to the incident at just after midday.
On arrival, crews were faced with a large, well established fire in a detached garage.
They used jets to extinguish the fire and protect properties/vehicles in close proximity.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed