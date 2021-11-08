Assault linked to firework incident in Ramsey

Police are investigating a number of suspected linked incidents in Ramsey Town Centre.

They occurred from 11pm onwards last Friday.

Officers received a number of calls from members of the public in quick succession, initially outlining an incident on West Quay; during which a group of persons were reportedly lighting fireworks close by to the swing bridge, before ultimately coming into conflict with a number of other persons in the area at the time. A matter of minutes later, a male and female were reportedly assaulted by a group of males on Queens Promenade.

It would appear that these incidents are linked, and that the persons instigating the conflict in both locations stated are one and the same.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking with a group of male cyclists, who were believed to be in the area at the time of both incidents. This group of cyclists is described as being comprised of around 20 males, aged between 30 and 50 years of age. The group is believed to have travelled from Ramsey to Laxey immediately following the events.