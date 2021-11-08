Section of Mountain Road to close for 'essential works'

Mon, 08 Nov 2021
UPDATE: The planned closure of the A18 Mountain Road will NOT be going ahead today due to the weather conditions.
A section of the Mountain Road will closed for the next four days.
The road will be shut from Ramsey to the Creg Ny Baa from 9:15am until 4pm.
Officials from the Department of Infrastructure said they will be carrying out 'essential maintenance works' ahead of the winter season.
