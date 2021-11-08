Section of Mountain Road to close for 'essential works'

UPDATE: The planned closure of the A18 Mountain Road will NOT be going ahead today due to the weather conditions.

Weather permitting the further closures for Tuesday 9th, Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th November will go ahead as planned.

A section of the Mountain Road will closed for the next four days.

The road will be shut from Ramsey to the Creg Ny Baa from 9:15am until 4pm.

Officials from the Department of Infrastructure said they will be carrying out 'essential maintenance works' ahead of the winter season.