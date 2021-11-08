Political Delegations for the Department for Enterprise announced

Minister for Enterprise Dr Alex Allinson MHK has formally appointed his new Political Members for the Department for Enterprise. Ann Corlett MHK and Tim Johnston MHK join the Department alongside existing members Rob Callister MHK and Peter Greenhill MLC.

The delegations are as follows:

Rob Callister MHK Visit Isle of Man and Motorsports Ann Corlett MHK Digital Isle of Man and cross-cutting initiatives, including Locate Isle of Man Peter Greenhill MLC Finance Isle of Man and Manx National Heritage Trustee Tim Johnston MHK Business Isle of Man and Enterprise Support

The Minister will retain responsibility for Work Permits, the Isle of Man Aircraft and Ship Registries, Central Registry, the Isle of Man Post Office and Properties.

The Minister commented: ‘We are now at a significant point in the further development of our economy – with recovery from COVID ongoing and the creation of a new economic strategy underway to establish a framework for the Isle of Man’s long term vision. I’ve selected a team of members that have a wealth of experience in business and government to drive forward new policies, products and promotion for our Island.

‘I am extremely pleased that Rob has agreed to continue with his role as member for Visit Isle of Man. He has been an integral part of the Visit Agency since inception and has helped to support the industry throughout a very difficult period. His experience and commitment will be essential as we work to rebuild our visitor economy.

‘I am appreciative too that Peter has agreed to widen his remit as member for Finance Isle of Man into supporting Manx National Heritage and delighted that we have two new members joining the Department. Ann will be helping shape our response to the Island’s skills shortages – the single biggest challenge facing our businesses, and will also become a member on the Digital Isle of Man Agency who are progressing with a number of exciting new initiatives. Tim will bring his extensive experience across a number of sectors and businesses to the benefit of our diverse Business Agency as well as oversee the extensive support schemes we provide under Enterprise Support.’