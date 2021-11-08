People asked not to attend Noble's Hospital unless absolutely necessary

People are being asked to carefully consider whether they need to attend the Emergency Department (ED) at Noble’s Hospital, and attend only if they really need to.

The hospital is currently experiencing a significant volume of people attending its ED and is extremely busy.

People are being asked to consider attending the Minor Injuries Unit at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital instead – if appropriate. The team there can provide treatment for a wide range of minor illnesses and injuries that require medical help, but do not need specialist support from the ED team at Noble’s.

This includes things like burns and scalds, suspected breaks and dislocations, sprains, rashes and skin complaints, infections including eye and ear complaints, falls and emergency contraception. Whilst the MIU is based in the North of the Island, it is not purely for use by residents of the North. In many cases, patients may be seen faster there than at ED. The MIU is open from 08:00 to 20:00, seven days a week.

For immediate emergency treatment and advice, people should still call 999 and speak to the Emergency Services Joint Control Room. You should always dial 999 in the event someone is seriously ill or injured, their life is at risk, or for any other life-threatening emergency. Emergency support is available to anyone who needs this.

For non-urgent medical enquiries, concerns about a condition or advice relating to health and well-being, people should contact their GP or their local Community Pharmacist.