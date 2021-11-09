Rising building costs will affect Queen's Pier restoration
Tue, 09 Nov 2021
By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter
The rising cost of building materials will affect future works on one of the island’s most prominent landmarks.
Having started work in 2018, the Trust recently received planning permission to progress with stage two of the project.
Yesterday, Lieutenant Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer made their first official visit to the Queen’s Pier in Ramsey, and were impressed by the progress made by the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust.
Graham Curphey is a Trustee, and Treasurer for the Trust explains just what this means:
Media
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed