Rising building costs will affect Queen's Pier restoration



By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter

The rising cost of building materials will affect future works on one of the island’s most prominent landmarks.

Having started work in 2018, the Trust recently received planning permission to progress with stage two of the project.

Yesterday, Lieutenant Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer made their first official visit to the Queen’s Pier in Ramsey, and were impressed by the progress made by the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust.

Graham Curphey is a Trustee, and Treasurer for the Trust explains just what this means:

Graham Curphey IV