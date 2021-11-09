Latest News Headlines
On-Air Now

Now Playing
Loading ...

Listen Live
Facebook

Re-use shed closed at amenity site

Tue, 09 Nov 2021


The re-use shed has been closed at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site.

Douglas Borough Council said it was due to standing water within in the re-use shed.

A council spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update as soon as we are in a position to re-open the shed again."

The rest of the site remains open as normal.

 

 

Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device

You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.

  • In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
  • In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
  • If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed
More News Stories

News Archive