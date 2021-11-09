Re-use shed closed at amenity site

Tue, 09 Nov 2021
The re-use shed has been closed at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site.
Douglas Borough Council said it was due to standing water within in the re-use shed.
A council spokesperson said: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will update as soon as we are in a position to re-open the shed again."
The rest of the site remains open as normal.
