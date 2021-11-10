Post Office announces Christmas posting dates

Isle of Man Post Office has announced details of its last recommended posting dates, opening and closing times, and collection and delivery times over the Christmas period.

Last recommended posting dates to international destinations start from Monday 29th November.

For friends and family of HM Forces personnel, mail must be sent by no later than Thursday 25th November for operational British Forces Post Office (BFPO) and for static BFPOs no later than 2nd December. Don't forget friends and family can continue to send letters and parcels up to 2kg free of charge to any BFPO address.

The last posting date for sending letters, large letters and packets to the UK via first class mail (no delivery date guarantee) is Monday 20th December; the last posting date for Special Delivery and Parcelforce express24 to UK as well as local to local letters, large letters and packets is Wednesday 22nd December. The local to local Special Delivery deadline is Thursday 23rd December.