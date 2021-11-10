CCTV appeal after car damaged

Police have released CCTV images after a car was damaged in Douglas last month.

The incident happened on Saturday 16th October at around 5:50pm at the read of the convenience store on Windsor Road.

Damage was caused to a Black Toyota Corolla that was parked on Dalton Street.

Officers are appealing to the owner of the car pictured in the CCTV still, believed to be a Renault Estate in a dark colour, which has been captured reversing into the Black Toyota in an attempt to get into a parking space. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting ref: 97/46627/21.

Photos