Ramsey Quayside planning proposal rejected by commissioners

Ramsey Town Commissioners have opposed a planning application put forward by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) to redevelop Ramsey Quayside.

The development would include the installation of flood defences, and a pedestrianised area, reducing the number of parking spaces from 105 to just 35.

A petition calling upon the DOI to reconsider the plans attracted nearly 1,000 signatures before it closed last month, on the basis that free and convenient parking is what makes Ramsey such an appealing service centre for the whole of the north.

Commissioner for Ramsey, Juan McGuinness expressed several issues with the planning application, claiming elements of the scheme contradict pieces of the DOI’s own legislation.

The reduction of parking from 105 spaces to 35 is the board’s main concern, but problems with design run a lot deeper.

He spoke to Local Democracy Reporter Sarah Hendy:

Media

Juan McGuiness IV on Ramsey Quayside Proposals