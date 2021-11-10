Latest News Headlines
Police investigating playground damage and offensive graffiti at school

Wed, 10 Nov 2021


Police in the east of the Island are appealing for information after vandals caused damaged at a school.

The incident happened between 7pm last Wednesday and 7:30am the following day.

Offensive and abusive words have been written in chalk on the school playground at Cronk Y Berry Primary School.

Officers from the Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team also said damage had been caused to some of the play equipment.

A spokesperson said: "This is another sad example of damage and anti social behaviour In and around our schools out of school time. The words which I choose not to repeat were particularly offensive in nature and should not be written anywhere in public view let alone a school setting."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.

 

