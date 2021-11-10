Police investigating playground damage and offensive graffiti at school

Police in the east of the Island are appealing for information after vandals caused damaged at a school.

The incident happened between 7pm last Wednesday and 7:30am the following day.

Offensive and abusive words have been written in chalk on the school playground at Cronk Y Berry Primary School.

Officers from the Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team also said damage had been caused to some of the play equipment.

A spokesperson said: "This is another sad example of damage and anti social behaviour In and around our schools out of school time. The words which I choose not to repeat were particularly offensive in nature and should not be written anywhere in public view let alone a school setting."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters.