Draft 'Island Plan' published

Wed, 10 Nov 2021
A first draft of the 'Island Plan' has been published by the new administration.
The document has been made available ahead of the next sitting of Tynwald with the final proposals expected to be debated by members in January.
Health, environment and a diverse economy are among the priorities for the Manx Government for the next five years.
You can read the 24-page document here.
