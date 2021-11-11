Schools and libraries gifted 'Ellyn' art book

Schools and libraries are being gifted copies of a book that collects together art depicting and celebrating our UNESCO Biosphere.



Ellyn: A Tale of Manx Contemporary Art accompanied the recent exhibition, staged by the Isle of Man Arts Council. Ellyn is Manx for art.



UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and the Arts Council are gifting copies of the book to every school and every public library in the Isle of Man.



Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture said: ‘Under its local strategy, Working Together for a Sustainable Future, UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man encourages us to appreciate all that is special about our Biosphere and celebrate it creatively.



‘The Ellyn project is a great example of that.



‘Curating such a vast and varied collection of art was a wonderful achievement by the Isle of Man Arts Council in conjunction with the Biosphere team and it was fascinating to see how our talented artists responded to the challenge and how they depicted our Island and our Biosphere.



‘The book will enable generations of people to look back on the exhibition, view how it captured the Island at this time, and be inspired by it in their own artistic endeavours.