Michael and District Commissioners announce vacancy

Thu, 11 Nov 2021

By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter / Image: © Copyright Kevin Rothwell
Member for Michael, Barry Murphy, is standing down from Kirk Michael and District Commissioners, just a few months after being elected.

It leaves one seat free in the seven-strong Council, meaning the district’s residents may be heading to the polls next month.

Interested parties should deliver nomination papers to Kirk Michael Commissioners Offices before 5pm on Tuesday, 23 November, with polling taking place on Tuesday, 14 December, should the election be contested.

Absent voters are required to complete their application by contacting the Clerk to Michael Commissioners as early as ten days before the election.

 

