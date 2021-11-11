Andreas Road closed due to crash
Thu, 11 Nov 2021
Andreas Road has been closed following a collision.
Emergency services are responding to the incident.
Police have confirmed the road from Ramsey will be closed between the Bernahara Road and Andreas Village.
Drivers are urged to use a different route in the meantime.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed