Fire breaks out on fishing boat

Thu, 11 Nov 2021


Douglas lifeboat were called out earlier following a boat fire.

A fishing boat was rescued and towed back to Douglas after a fire broke out onboard.

The vessels crew were able to extinguish the fire themselves at just after 2pm.

Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service have checked the boat for any 'hot spots'.

No injuries have been reported.

 

 

