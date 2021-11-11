Latest News Headlines
Hustings to take place in Ramsey

Thu, 11 Nov 2021

By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter
Ramsey Town Commissioners have announced that a public meeting will be held on Friday, 19 November, where candidates for the three available seats in the town’s North Ward, can be questioned by residents ahead of the upcoming bye-election.

The Hustings begin at 7pm, at the Ree Gorree Building of Bunscoill Rhumsaa, on Lezayre Road.

The Commissioners will also hold a ‘Meet & Greet’ session in the Town Hall on Monday, 22 November from 6pm.

 

