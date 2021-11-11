Northern booster vaccine clinic this weekend

Appointment-only pop-up vaccine clinics are being held in the north of the Island this weekend to offer boosters to those who are eligible.

The clinics, held at Ramsey District Cottage Hospital between 8:45am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, will only be offered to:

Those aged 50 + and those in at-risk groups (Priority Groups 1-9) whose second dose was at least 6 months ago (please bring evidence of your second dose),

Those who live in Ramsey and the surrounding areas who find it difficult to travel longer distances

Anyone looking to attend either of these clinics is asked to please ring 111 or email vaccinations@gov.im to book in an appointment.

Individuals who are already scheduled with an appointment in the coming weeks to receive a booster vaccine are asked not to attend this clinic.