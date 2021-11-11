Northern booster vaccine clinic this weekend

Thu, 11 Nov 2021
Appointment-only pop-up vaccine clinics are being held in the north of the Island this weekend to offer boosters to those who are eligible.
The clinics, held at Ramsey District Cottage Hospital between 8:45am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, will only be offered to:
Anyone looking to attend either of these clinics is asked to please ring 111 or email vaccinations@gov.im to book in an appointment.
Individuals who are already scheduled with an appointment in the coming weeks to receive a booster vaccine are asked not to attend this clinic.
