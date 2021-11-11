Island falls silent to mark Armistice Day

The Isle of Man has fallen silent to mark Armistice Day.

Services took place in Douglas, Onchan and Ramsey earlier to remember those who fought and died in war.

The Royal British Legion is continuing to urge people to purchase a poppy so that they can carry on supporting families and veterans affected by war.

Speaking to Isle of Man TV, Major Charles Wilson said it was pleasing to see the younger generation involved:

Media

Charles Wilson Clip