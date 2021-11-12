Free TV licences for over 75s extended for 2022

The Manx Government will continue to meet the cost of TV licences for residents aged over 75 who don’t receive income support until the end of 2022.

The previous administration guaranteed funding of free TV licences for all over 75s in the Island for this year, allowing the new administration to consider the position going forward.

A decision has now been made to extend universal provision of free TV licences for all those over 75 for another year. This will enable a review to be undertaken and options for introducing additional eligibility criteria to be explored.