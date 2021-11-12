Applications open to become trainee emergency care assistants

Fri, 12 Nov 2021
A recruitment drive is underway to find trainee emergency care assistants.
Isle of Man Ambulance service will hold an open evening is being held to give potential candidates more information about the role.
It will take place next Wednesday between 18:30 and 20:00 at Ambulance HQ at Noble's Hospital.
Applications will close on the 24th November.
