Island residents invited to attend Guild AGM

Island residents are invited to attend the 2021 AGM of the Manx Competitive Music, Speech and Dance Festival next week.

It will take place on Friday 19th November at the Worship Centre, Trinity Church, Rosemount in Douglas, where Guild officials will provide a summary of the past 12 months and look ahead to plans for the 2022 Festival.

Chairman of the Guild, Anne Clarke, said: ‘Everyone is welcome to attend our AGM and it is hoped that we will see old and new faces who are interested in this wonderful community event. It’s a great opportunity to reflect and also look forward to another exciting festival which is highly anticipated after a two-year hiatus – excitement is already building.’

The AGM will commence at 7:30pm and all are welcome.