Pair arrested following dumped lateral flow kits
Fri, 12 Nov 2021
Two people have been arrested after a 'large number' of lateral flow tests which were found dumoed at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site last month.
Police confirmed a man and woman from Douglas were arrested and have since been bailed while further enquiries take place.
During searches of their home addresses, a very large number of lateral flow tests were recovered. A large number of undelivered home delivery parcels were also discovered.
DS Steve BERRY said “A team of Officers are working on this case and we have clearly had a very good result so far and we will keep the public updated. Please do not contact the Police about missing parcels at this time as it will impact on resources involved in the investigation. Due to the quantity of these parcels and the complexity around whether customers have already had parcels replaced we are advising that if you haven’t received your parcel you contact the point of purchase. ”
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed