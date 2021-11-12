Police appeal after vehicle taken in Douglas
Fri, 12 Nov 2021
Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was taken without consent from the owner.
It happened between 11:00pm last night and 7:30am this morning.
The vehicle is a Volkswagen Golf MK 5 in silver with the registration number JMN 920 K.
It was taken from Laureston Grove, Douglas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 631212 and ask for PC 156 Nathan LAWRINSON.
Alternatively, if you wish to report any information anonymously you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
