Unemployment rate remains the same

Tue, 15 Mar 2022
The latest labour market report has been published.
It shows the number of people registered unemployed on the Island for February was 297.
The figure decreased by 12 persons from the previous month (January 2022), and has decreased by 525 persons compared to the same month last year (February 2021).
The unemployment rate for February 2022 is 0.7%, remaining the same as the previous month.
