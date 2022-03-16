Think carefully about bringing visitors to outpatient appointments

Manx Care is encouraging patients to think carefully about whether they bring someone with them to outpatient appointments.

It says its preferring patients to attend alone unless under exceptional circumstances, so that social distancing can be maintained.



Social distancing and mask-wearing have been in place in outpatient areas throughout the pandemic, and a rise in attendees makes social distancing more difficult to implement.



Whilst outpatient and day cases are continuing, visitors are reminded to undertake a lateral flow test 45 minutes to an hour prior to visiting, and to only attend if it is negative.