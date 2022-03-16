Latest News Headlines
Police investigating car damage in Douglas

Tue, 15 Mar 2022


Police are investigating car damage in Douglas.

Officers said the incident happened in the early hours of last Thursday morning in Clarence Terrace.

Eleven cars were left damaged.

Officers would like to speak to anyone whose vehicle has been damaged, or anyone in the area who may have CCTV, dash-cam, or doorbell footage.

 

