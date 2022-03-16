Latest News Headlines
Helicopter emergency medical and transfer service trial begins

Tue, 15 Mar 2022


A six-month trial of the Island's enhanced emergency air bridge has got underway.

The new Helicopter Emergency Medical Service aims to take patients who are seriously ill or who have suffered a major trauma from the Isle of Man directly to the UK for emergency medical treatment.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) which operates the HEMS service has now completed its registration as a charity on the Island, undertaken simulation and trial flights, and entered into a formal agreement with Manx Care.

 

