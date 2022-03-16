Wallaby put down after being shot in the head

Wed, 16 Mar 2022
A local charity is appealing for information after a wallaby was shot in the head.
The incident happened in the north of the Island on Tuesday of last week.
The ManxSPCA said the male wallaby was found collapsed on a driveway in Glen Auldyn and was taken to a vet where it had to be put down due to the extent of its injuries.
Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.
