Wallaby put down after being shot in the head

Wed, 16 Mar 2022


A local charity is appealing for information after a wallaby was shot in the head.

The incident happened in the north of the Island on Tuesday of last week.

The ManxSPCA said the male wallaby was found collapsed on a driveway in Glen Auldyn and was taken to a vet where it had to be put down due to the extent of its injuries.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

 

