Pop-up village given go-ahead

Wed, 16 Mar 2022


Plans for a pop-up accommodation village during this year's TT have been given the go-ahead.

168 cabins will be temporarily installed on the former site of the Island's prison near the Grandstand.

Duke Marketing Ltd said the accommodation would be provided between 27 May and 12 June.

The plans were submitted by the Manx Government on behalf of the firm.

 

