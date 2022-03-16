Aer Lingus Regional commences flights between IOM and Dublin

Emerald Airlines has commenced its services between Dublin and the Isle of Man.

The operator on behalf of Aer Lingus Regional will operate x6 weekly flights.

Commenting on the announcement, Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines said: “Today’s announcement is a much anticipated one. As the demand increases, travellers are looking for more convenient and affordable options for travel between the Isle of Man and Ireland, and we want to facilitate just that.

I am sure this popular route will see passengers take advantage of the leisure and business opportunities it presents.”

Aer Lingus Regional has announced it has added extra capacity on its Dublin-Isle of Man route to cater for Irish motorcycle fans travelling to the Isle of Man TT Races.