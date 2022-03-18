Electricity price rises will be phased over two stages

The price of electricity on the Island will rise next month.

The increase will be phased over two stages to reduce the impact on households and businesses.

From 1 April there will be a 15 per cent rise in electricity tariffs with a further 15 per cent rise scheduled in July.

The initial price increase means that electricity charges for most domestic and commercial users will increase from 16.9 pence per unit to 19.4 pence per unit.

A second increase from 1 July would increase to 22.0 pence per unit