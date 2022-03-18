Manannan to resume sailings to and from Liverpool next month

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company vessel Manannan will be resuming sailings to and from Liverpool from Friday 1st April.

As well as operating primarily between the Island and Liverpool, Manannan will also resume services to Ireland, including Belfast from Wednesday 13th April and Dublin, from Thursday 14th April.

Brian Thomson, Managing Director of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, said: ‘This time of year we look forward to the return of Manannan and the recommencement of daily sailings to Liverpool and regular crossings to Dublin and Belfast. With new and exciting developments happening on board both vessels, we’re endeavouring to make customer journey’s even more comfortable and enjoyable, we’re excited to welcome people on board in the near future.’

‘With travel on and off the Island opening-up after a challenging couple of years following the outbreak of Covid-19, it’s wonderful to see many residents and visitors alike using the Steam Packet Company to take a well-earned holiday.’

Manannan’s first sailing to Liverpool is scheduled for 07:30 on Friday 1st April, with a return at 11:15.