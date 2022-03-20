Woman killed in suspected hit and run

A 73 year old deceased lady was found in the road in Marathon Avenue, Douglas, just after 7 AM this morning.

It is believed that she was struck by a vehicle that has then failed to stop and left the scene.

Roads in the vicinity of Marathon Avenue were closed whilst Police investigate the incident but have now been opened. Marathon Avenue remains closed at this time.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may have been in the vicinity of Marathon Avenue and the neighbouring streets in the early hours of this morning between 1 AM and 7:30 AM that may have seen any vehicles leaving that area.