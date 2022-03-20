Woman killed in suspected hit and run
Sun, 20 Mar 2022
A 73 year old deceased lady was found in the road in Marathon Avenue, Douglas, just after 7 AM this morning.
It is believed that she was struck by a vehicle that has then failed to stop and left the scene.
Roads in the vicinity of Marathon Avenue were closed whilst Police investigate the incident but have now been opened. Marathon Avenue remains closed at this time.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward who may have been in the vicinity of Marathon Avenue and the neighbouring streets in the early hours of this morning between 1 AM and 7:30 AM that may have seen any vehicles leaving that area.
Officers are also appealing to the public to let us know about any vehicle in their neighbourhood, that has appeared overnight, to have sustained fresh damage to it which could indicate that it has been involved in a collision.
Anyone with any information that could help the police to provide answers to the victims family are asked to contact Police HQ on 631212 or call IOM Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
