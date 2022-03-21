Olympic gold medal winner to attend IOM Sports Awards

Olympic gold medal winner Amy Williams MBE will be the guest of honour at the Isle of Man Sports Awards later this month.

The Cambridge athlete secured her place in Olympic history in 2010 when she won a gold medal in the skeleton event in Vancouver.

It made her Great Britain's first individual gold medal winner at a Winter Games for 30 years - and the first British woman to do so since 1952.

Amy, who was awarded an MBE in 2010, said: ‘I am honoured to be invited and look forward to celebrating the Island’s sporting successes with so many talented athletes.’

She was due to attend the ceremony in 2019 but due to COVID restrictions it was held online

The Isle of Man Sports Awards is a highlight of the Manx sporting calendar, and celebrates the successes of the Island's sportsmen and women with 12 awards being handed out during the ceremony at the Villa Marina on 31st March.