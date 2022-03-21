TTMA on target to train record number of marshals

The TT Marshalls Association say they are on target for a record number of Marshals to complete their Incident Management ahead of this year’s races.

It follows a review of all aspects of safety management during the TT.

ACU Events Ltd (ACUE) and the TTMA have made improvements that will have a positive impact on both the experience and the safety of all Marshals, Riders and Spectators.

Other changes include:

In addition to the IMC courses run on the Island, the TTMA in collaboration with ACUE have a dedicated UK training team working across three training centres.

TTMA have created a marshal development structure to enable marshals to get the most out of their experience whilst in a safe environment to learn on the job.

The TTMA are also making improvements to the facilities and infrastructure around the course that will better the experience and safety for all. New equipment boxes will be issued at posts around the course containing a more comprehensive set of equipment to support the marshals carrying out their roles with training to be provided for the operation of items such as fire safety equipment.

This year there will be additional huts and toilets in place on the Mountain section to provide comfort and shelter, as well as the provision of full mountain suits to ensure marshals can stay warm and dry whilst in post.

To assist Marshals, the Isle of Man TT Races will introduce an electronic flag system to minimise and stop any preventable incidents and enable the safe stopping of a race if required.

A new ACU approved counsellor will be available to all Marshals all year round to help prioritise the mental wellbeing of Marshals who have dealt with incidents.

Gary Thompson, TT Clerk of the Course, ACU Events Ltd: ‘ACUE have been working closely alongside the directors at the TTMA to support the role out of increased training locations and availability of the Incident Management Course for marshals. To see such a significant uplift in the numbers of marshals coming forward for training is very encouraging.

The TTMA already have a strong team of Chief Sector Marshals and Deputy Sector Marshals and we are delighted that Dave Dentith has confirmed that he will continue in the role of Chief Marshal for this year’s Isle of Man TT Races and Manx Grand Prix bringing a wealth of experience to the role.'

Registration will open this Thursday for those intersted in becoming a marshall.