Five arrests made in connection with suspected hit and run

Police have made five arrests in connection with a suspected hit and run incident in Douglas.

73-year-old Carolyn Buchan was found dead on Marathon Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed it has arrested three persons for death by dangerous driving and fail to stop/report a collision and a further two persons for assisting an offender.

A vehicle has also been seized overnight and removed to a secure location for forensic testing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Newey said: "It is still the early stages in our investigation in to the circumstances surrounding how and why Carolyn Buchan died in Marathon Avenue, however we are hopeful that the investigation will now progress with the persons we have in police custody. Some people will know of those who we have arrested and I want to appeal directly to them. You may have information and knowledge about this incident that you were initially reluctant to come forward to police and pass on. Now is the time to contact us with what you know. The investigating officers remain open minded to other lines of enquiry. I have officers waiting on 631575, (631212 outside office hours), or if you wish to remain anonymous then you can call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111"