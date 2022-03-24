Latest News Headlines
Manx nurses reject pay offer

Wed, 23 Mar 2022


Nurses have rejected for a four per cent pay offer from Manx Care.

A ballot by the Royal College of Nursing took place between the 1st and 17th of March.

It saw 77 per cent of those choose to reject the deal from the Island's health service operator.

The RCN said Manx Care's offer fell well short of the Union's demand for a 15 per cent consolidated pay increase plus a one-off payment.

The Union has confirmed that separate talks over pay for 2022 to 2023 have begun.

 

