DESC are dealing with 'self-created crisis' on pools



By Sarah Hendy - Local Democracy Reporter

It’s been announced that the Island’s regional swimming pools will be reviewed by a third party, with all community pool boards invited to participate.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture have ordered the survey, and as an interim measure will cover pool operational costs for the next 12 months.

Chair of the Northern Swimming Pool Board, Juan McGuinness, welcomes the decision but says it was never the intention for regional swimming facilities to become self-sufficient:

Media

McGuiness Pool