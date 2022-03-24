Time is running our for discounted entry for the Parish Walk

Manx Telecom Parish Walk competitors are reminded that the final date to enter this year’s event at a discounted entry fee is 31st March. From 1st April the registration fee will increase from £40 to £50 with the final closing date for all entries is 8th May.

The walk itself takes place on Saturday 18th June, starting as usual from the NSC track in Douglas at 8am. Competitors will have 24 hours to finish the 85-mile course, which takes in all 17 parishes of the Island.

Popular with leisure walkers and charity fundraisers as well as elite athletes, the Manx Telecom Parish Walk is one of the Island’s most loved mass participation events. It also draws a huge number of spectators and supporters along the route and last year’s innovative Fanzone at Patrick, which provided an off-road festival-type area for those following the walkers, will be returning for 2022.

Organisers have also introduced some more environmentally friendly features to the event this year. These include banning single-use plastic water bottles and issuing walkers with reusable collapsible cups, and allowing walkers an option to forego the traditional Parish Walk T-shirt in lieu of a donation to the Isle of Man Woodland Trust to plant a tree.

Manx Telecom is the title sponsor of the Parish Walk and Manx Telecom CEO Gary Lamb said, “With the nights stretching longer and the weather improving, more people are getting out and about again so this is a perfect time to consider being part of a fabulous community event.

“Whether you are able to do just a couple of stages or if you are thinking of attempting the whole route, signing up now will save you money and give you an extra focus in your training.”

For more details on the Manx Telecom Parish Walk and to apply for entry please go to http://www.parishwalk.com.