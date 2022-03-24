Isle of Man TT 2022: Tickets for TT preview to go on sale tomorrow

Tickets for this year’s Isle of Man TT official preview show will go on sale tomorrow.

This year’s show will take place at the Mountain View Innovation Centre, on Saturday 23rd April.

Those that want to attend the event will be able to book tickets from 9am, Friday 25th March via Eventbrite.

Tickets will be free and allocated on a first come first serve basis.

It’s been three years since the last preview show and this year promises to be a triumphant return. Ahead of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races, hosts Chris Pritchard, Amy Williams MBE and Steve Plater will be bringing the latest updates from some of the biggest names in TT racing.