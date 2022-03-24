Isle of Man TT 2022: Registration opens to become TT marshal

Registration to become a marshall at this year's Isle of Man TT will open today at 5pm.

Anyone that is interested in Marshalling at this year’s event will be able to register online via the TTMA website.

Once an individual has registered online, they will then be able to complete the two required online training modules.

Jane Corlett, Company Director, TTMA Ltd: ‘It’s wonderful to be able to announce that registrations are now open. It’s a real milestone moment in the build-up for the Isle of Man TT Races.

‘The TTMA welcomes individuals of all levels of experience to come forward and sign up. Marshalling is a truly unique way to experience the event and a great way to support the Isle of Man TT Races. Choosing to marshal also gives the opportunity to learn new skills alongside a community of like-minded individuals.’

For more information on being a Marshal at the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races and to register your interest, visit the TTMA website: https://www.iomttmarshals.com/