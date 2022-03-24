Man dies after quad bike accident
Thu, 24 Mar 2022
A man has died following a quad bike accident in Douglas.
Emergency services were called to the incident at 12:40pm today.
Police confirmed a 58-year-old man from the Glen Maye area died having come off of a quad bike that he was riding from Stoney Mountain towards Douglas, on the A24 Foxdale Road, near to the junction that leads to the Archallagan Plantation.
No other vehicles were involved.
The quad bike is orange and black in colour with distinctive chrome and black wheels.
Officers are asking for anyone who may have been driving this route from 12:30 pm, who may have seen this quad bike and rider and or has dash cam footage to contact PC 118 Beirne at Peel Police Station on 842208
The A24, Foxdale Road remains closed from the Garth Crossroads to Eairy Dam until 6 pm at the earliest, please find alternative routes.
Subscribe to get Energy FM News direct to your mobile device
You can get Energy FM News delivered direct to your mobile device using one of the following methods.
- In the Apple News App on iOS search for Energy FM IOM and then just add it to your favourites
- In the Google News & Weather App just search for Energy FM and then add us as a customised section
- If you use an RSS Reader then just add our feed to your app, click here for our news RSS feed