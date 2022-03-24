Three suspects bailed following hit and run

All three suspects that were arrested for causing the death of Carolyn Buchan by dangerous driving and failing to stop/report a collision have yesterday afternoon been bailed to re attend Police HQ at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Newey states: "The bailing of the three suspects does not mean the investigation is over. It is still is an ongoing investigation and remains the priority of the constabulary.

We are governed by law as to how long we can keep persons in custody before they have to be released or charged. This investigation is very complex and has numerous lines of protracted enquiries that will take longer than we are allowed to keep the suspects in custody. This is why they have been bailed.

I am aware that the names of the persons we arrested for this incident are now widely known amongst their friends, family, associates and some members of the general public. I would like to appeal to you all that if you have any information relating to the movements of the persons that have been arrested from midnight the start of Sunday 20th March through to 07:30 am Sunday 20th March. Now is the time to come forward with what you know. Calls can be made anonymously to IOM CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111"